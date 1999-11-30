Прокрутка

>KOKOMO by The Beach Boys
>by Marla Hitunen
>
>(acapella)
>
>Aruba, Jamaica, ew I wanna take ya, Bermuda, bahama, come on pretty mama
>Key Largo, Montego, baby why don't we go, Jamaica...
>
> C Em
>Off the Florida Keys
>
>Gm F Fm
>There's a place called Kokomo
>
> C Dm G
>That's where you wanna go to get away from it all
>
> Em
>Bodies in the sand
>
>Gm F Fm
>Tropical drink melting in your hand
>
> C Dm G
>We'll be falling in love to the rhythm of a steel drum band
>
>
>Down in Koko...
>(chorus)
>
>C F
>Aruba, Jamaica, ew I wanna take ya to Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama
>
> C F
>Key Largo Montego...Ew I wanna take her down to Kokomo,
>
> Fm C
>We'll get there fast & then we'll take slow
>
>Am F G
>That's where we wanna go
>
> C
>Way down in Koko...Martinique, that Monserate mystique
>
>
>C Em
>We'll put out to sea
>
> F Fm
>And we'll perfect our chemistry
>
> C Dm G
>By and by we'll defy a little bit of gravity
>C Em
>Afternoon delight
>
> F Fm
>Cocktails and moonlit nights
>
> C Dm G
>That dreamy look in your eye give me a tropical contact high
>
>
>Way down in Koko...
>(chorus)
>
>C
>Port Au Prince, I wanna catch a glimpse
>(instrumental)
>
>
>C Em
>Everybody knows
>
> F Fm
>A little place like Kokomo
>
> C Dm G
>Now if you wanna go and get away from it all
>
>
>go down to Koko...
>(chorus to fade out)
>