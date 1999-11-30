Beach Boys - Kokomo, аккорды

#----------------------------------PLEASE NOTE---------------------------------#
#This file is the author's own work and represents their interpretation of the #
#song. You may only use this file for private study, scholarship, or research. #
#------------------------------------------------------------------------------#

Date: Sat, 3 Jan 1998 18:51:01 -0500 (EST)
From: marla hiltunen 
Subject: CRD:Kokomo by The Beach Boys

>KOKOMO by The Beach Boys
>by Marla Hitunen
>
>(acapella)
>
>Aruba, Jamaica, ew I wanna take ya, Bermuda, bahama, come on pretty mama
>Key Largo, Montego, baby why don't we go, Jamaica...
>
>                C    Em
>Off the Florida Keys    
>
>Gm                     F      Fm
>There's a place called Kokomo
>
>                 C                 Dm             G
>That's where you wanna go to get away from it all
>
>                    Em
>Bodies in the sand
>
>Gm                              F    Fm
>Tropical drink melting in your hand
>
>                    C                       Dm             G
>We'll be falling in love to the rhythm of a steel drum band
>
>           
>Down in Koko...
>
>(chorus)
>
>C                                         F
>Aruba, Jamaica, ew I wanna take ya to Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama
>
>      C                                          F
>Key Largo Montego...Ew I wanna take her down to Kokomo,
>
>       Fm                          C
>We'll get there fast & then we'll take slow
>
>Am               F       G
>That's where we wanna go
>
>                   C
>Way down in Koko...Martinique, that Monserate mystique
>
>
>C                    Em                    
>We'll put out to sea
>
>                       F        Fm              
>And we'll perfect our chemistry
>
>                 C                    Dm     G
>By and by we'll defy a little bit of gravity
>
>C                 Em
>Afternoon delight
>
>               F             Fm
>Cocktails and moonlit nights
>
>                          C                      Dm          G
>That dreamy look in your eye give me a tropical contact high
>
>
>Way down in Koko...
>
>(chorus)
>
>C
>Port Au Prince, I wanna catch a glimpse
>
>(instrumental)
>
>
>C              Em       
>Everybody knows
>
>                    F      Fm
>A little place like Kokomo
>
>            C                Dm              G
>Now if you wanna go and get away from it all
>
>
>go down to Koko...
>
>(chorus to fade out)
>
>
 
 
Видео

