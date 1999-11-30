Beatles - Let It Be, аккорды

       C              G                 Am          F
When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me
 C                 G              F C/E Dm C
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be 
       C              G                 Am          F 
And in my hour of darkness, She is standing right in front of me
  C                 G           F C/E Dm C
Speaking words of wisdom, Let it be

Am         G          F          C
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
C                G              F C/E Dm C
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be 

       C              G                 Am          F
And when the broken hearted people, Living in the world agree
  C                 G           F C/E Dm C 
There will be an answer, let it be 
       C              G                 Am          F
But though they may be parted, There is still a chance that they may see
  C                 G          F C/E Dm C 
There will be an answer, let it be
 
        Am         G          F          C
Chorus:	Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
        C                 G        F C/E Dm C
 	There will be an answer, let it be
        Am         G          F          C
 	Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
        C                 G        F C/E Dm C
 	Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
        Am         G          F          C
 	Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
        C                 G        F C/E Dm C
        Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
 
       C              G                 Am          F
And when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me
  C                 G         F C/E Dm C
Shine on till tomorrow, let it be
       C              G                 Am          F
I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me
  C                 G          F C/E Dm C
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
 
        Am         G          F          C
Chorus:	Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
        C                 G        F C/E Dm C
 	There will be an answer, let it be
        Am         G          F          C
 	Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
        C                 G        F C/E Dm C
 	Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
        Am         G          F          C
 	Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
        C                 G        F C/E Dm C
        Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
 
 
