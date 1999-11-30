Прокрутка

C G Am F When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me C G F C/E Dm C Speaking words of wisdom, let it be C G Am F And in my hour of darkness, She is standing right in front of me C G F C/E Dm C Speaking words of wisdom, Let it be Am G F C Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be C G F C/E Dm C Whisper words of wisdom, let it be C G Am F And when the broken hearted people, Living in the world agree C G F C/E Dm C There will be an answer, let it be C G Am F But though they may be parted, There is still a chance that they may see C G F C/E Dm C There will be an answer, let it be Am G F C Chorus: Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be C G F C/E Dm C There will be an answer, let it be Am G F C Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be C G F C/E Dm C Whisper words of wisdom, let it be Am G F C Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be C G F C/E Dm C Whisper words of wisdom, let it be C G Am F And when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me C G F C/E Dm C Shine on till tomorrow, let it be C G Am F I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me C G F C/E Dm C Speaking words of wisdom, let it be Am G F C Chorus: Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be C G F C/E Dm C There will be an answer, let it be Am G F C Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be C G F C/E Dm C Whisper words of wisdom, let it be Am G F C Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be C G F C/E Dm C Whisper words of wisdom, let it be