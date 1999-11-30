Прокрутка

Intro: E-7-7-7-7-7-7-5/4---2-5----0-4-2-0--- B------------------------------------ G------------------------------------ D-------------4/2--------------0----- A-7---6---5-------4------2-------4-0- E------------------------------------ (A) Em7 Let me take you down, cos I`m going to Strawberry Fields F#m7 D F# Nothing is real, and nothing to get hung about Dmaj7 A Strawberry Fields forever E(IV) G#m E7 Bm7 C#7 F#m Living is easy with eyes closed, F#m7 Dmaj7 misunderstanding all you see D E7 A F#m It`s getting hard to be someone but it all works out D E D A It doesn`t matter much to me Chorus: (n.c.) Em7 Let me take you down, cos I`m going to Strawberry Fields C#dim D F# Nothing is real, and nothing to get hung about Dmaj7 A riff 1 Strawberry Fields forever E(IV) G#m E7 Bm7 C#m7 F#m F#m7 Dmaj7 riff 2 No one I think is in my tree, I mean it must be high or low D E7 A F#m E That is, you can`t you know tune in but it`s all right D E D A That is, I think it`s not too bad Chorus: (n.c.) Em7 Let me take you down, cos I`m going to Strawberry Fields C#dim D F# Nothing is real, and nothing to get hung about Dmaj7 A riff 1 Strawberry Fields forever E(IV) G#m E7 Bm7 C#m7 F#m Always know, sometimes think it`s me F#m7 Dmaj7 riff 2 But you know I know when it`s a dream D E7 A F#m E I think a "no" will be a "yes", but it`s all wrong D E D A That is, I think I disagree Chorus: (n.c.) Em7 Let me take you down, cos I`m going to Strawberry Fields C#dim D F# Nothing is real, and nothing to get hung about Dmaj7 A Strawberry Fields forever F#m Dmaj7 A Strawberry Fields forever Dmaj7 E F#m Strawberry Fields forever