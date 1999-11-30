Beatles - Strawberry Fields Forever, аккорды

Прокрутка
Тональность
Шрифт
100
Intro: 
E-7-7-7-7-7-7-5/4---2-5----0-4-2-0---
B------------------------------------
G------------------------------------
D-------------4/2--------------0-----
A-7---6---5-------4------2-------4-0-
E------------------------------------
 
                  (A)                Em7
 Let me take you down, cos I`m going to Strawberry Fields
 F#m7                   D            F#
 Nothing is real, and nothing to get hung about
   Dmaj7              A
 Strawberry Fields forever
  E(IV)     G#m       E7 Bm7 C#7 F#m
 Living is easy with eyes closed,      
        F#m7             Dmaj7
 misunderstanding all you see
  D            E7           A                     F#m
 It`s getting hard to be someone but it all works out
  D           E            D A
 It doesn`t matter much to me
 
 Chorus:
  (n.c.)                             Em7
 Let me take you down, cos I`m going to Strawberry Fields
  C#dim                  D            F#
 Nothing is real, and nothing to get hung about
  Dmaj7                A riff 1
 Strawberry Fields forever
 
E(IV) G#m E7 Bm7 C#m7 F#m F#m7 Dmaj7 

 riff 2
 No one I think is in my tree, I mean it must be high or low
  D            E7                  A             F#m E
 That is, you can`t you know tune in but it`s all right
  D            E                D A
 That is, I think it`s not too bad

 Chorus:
  (n.c.)                             Em7
 Let me take you down, cos I`m going to Strawberry Fields
  C#dim                  D            F#
 Nothing is real, and nothing to get hung about
  Dmaj7                A riff 1
 Strawberry Fields forever
 
  E(IV)  G#m       E7          Bm7 C#m7 F#m
 Always know, sometimes think it`s me
                 F#m7           Dmaj7 riff 2
 But you know I know when it`s a dream
  D          E7             A               F#m  E
 I think a "no" will be a "yes", but it`s all wrong
  D           E          D  A
 That is, I think I disagree 

 Chorus:
  (n.c.)                             Em7
 Let me take you down, cos I`m going to Strawberry Fields
  C#dim                  D            F#
 Nothing is real, and nothing to get hung about
  Dmaj7                A 
 Strawberry Fields forever
  
 F#m   Dmaj7             A
 Strawberry Fields forever
  Dmaj7        E      F#m
 Strawberry Fields forever

Комментарий автора:

     Riff 1:               Riff 2:
 E-10-9------------------ ----------
 B------10-8-5----------- ----------
 G-------------7p6------- ----------
 D-----------------7----- -4-2-0----
 A----------------------- ----------
 E----------------------- ----------
 
 Em7:   0 2 2 0 3 0   F#m7: 2 4 2 2 2 2  Dmaj7:   x x 0 2 2 2 
 E(IV): x x 6 4 5 4   G#m:  4 6 6 4 4 4  E7:      x x 2 4 3 4
 Bm7:   2 2 4 2 3 2   C#7:  x 4 3 4 2 x  C#dim:   x x 1 2 1 2
 
 
Свернуть Распечатать

Видео

Beatles популярные подборы аккордов

Название композицииMp3ВидеоПросмотров
Yesterday
 3,904
Let It Be
 1,518
Let It Be
 1,072
Yellow Submarine
 760
Help
 715
Посмотреть все подборы аккордов
Пользователь
Аккорды
Вопросы и ответы
Проект AmDm.ru работает с 7 апреля 2003 года