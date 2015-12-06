Bjork - It's Oh So Quiet, аккорды

Вступление: D# Dsus4+5 Cm A# }x2

            D#
It's oh so quiet
 Fm      Gm
Shhhh, Shhhh 
     Cm-5    Fsus4 A#m-5 Fm
It’s, oh, so still shh, shh 
    A#7      A# A#m-5 Fsus4
You’re all alone shh, shh 
        A#7           A# D#
And so peaceful until… 

             G#            
You fall in love 
C#/G# G#
Zing boom 
            D#
The sky up above 
 A#   D#
Zing boom 
          F7
Is caving in 
A#m-5 F7
 Wow bam 
              A#7
You’ve never been so nuts about a guy 
     B7
You wanna laugh you wanna cry 
      F7                            A#7
You cross your heart and hope to die 

                     D#  
‘Til it’s over and then 
 Fm    Gm
Shhh, Shhh 
     Cm-5     Fsus4 A#m-5 Fm
It’s nice and quiet shhh, Shhh 
     A#7   A#  A#m-5 Fsus4
But soon again shhh, Shhh 
        A#7           A# D#
Starts another big riot 

            G#
You blow a fuse, 
C#/G# G#
Zing boom 
                D#
The devil cuts loose, 
 A#   D#
Zing boom 
              F7
So what’s the use, 
B7  A#7
Wow bam 
               D# 
Of falling in love 

Проигрыш: D# Dsus4+5 Cm A# }x2

              D# Dsus4+5
It’s, oh, so quiet 
D#     Gm       Fm A#m-5 Fm
 It’s, oh, so still 
    A#7      A# B7 
You’re all alone 
A#                     A# D#
  And so peaceful until… 

              G#
You ring the bell, 
C#/G# G#
 Bim bam 
                   D#
You shout and you yell, 
 A#   D#
Hi ho ho 
                F7 E7 F7
You broke the spell 
              A#7
Gee, this is swell you almost have a fit 
     B7
This guy is «gorge» and I got hit 
        F7                   A#7
There’s no mistake this is it 

                     D# Dsus4+5
‘Til it’s over and then 
D#      Gm       Fm   A#m-5  Fm
  It’s nice and quiet shhh, Shhh 
     A#7   A#  B7     A#
But soon again shhh, Shhh 
                       A# D# 
Starts another big riot 

            G#
You blow a fuse 
 C#/G# G#
Zing boom 
                D#
The devil cuts loose 
 A#   D#
Zing boom 
              F7 
So what’s the use 
 B7 A#7
Wow bam 
               D# C# D#
Of falling in love 
      G#+7    Fm
The sky caves in 
     B
The devil cuts loose 
     A#m7                         C#/D# A#m7
You blow blow blow blow blow your fuse ahhh 
                       G#7 A#m7 F#7 A7 D#sus4
When you’ve fallen in love 

Ssshhhhhh…

Комментарий автора:

D# [x65343]
Dsus4+5 [xx0333]
C#/G# [xx6664]
C#/D# [xx1121]
 
 
Аппликатуры аккордов

Аккорд D#Аккорд Dsus4+5Аккорд CmАккорд A#Аккорд FmАккорд GmАккорд Cm-5Аккорд Fsus4Аккорд A#m-5Аккорд A#7Аккорд G#Аккорд C#/G#Аккорд F7Аккорд B7Аккорд E7Аккорд C#Аккорд G#+7Аккорд BАккорд A#m7Аккорд C#/D#Аккорд G#7Аккорд F#7Аккорд A7Аккорд D#sus4
nikorosahsapnikorosahsap
автор подбора аккордов
4,016 2 06.12.2015
