Вступление: D# Dsus4+5 Cm A# }x2 D# It's oh so quiet Fm Gm Shhhh, Shhhh Cm-5 Fsus4 A#m-5 Fm It’s, oh, so still shh, shh A#7 A# A#m-5 Fsus4 You’re all alone shh, shh A#7 A# D# And so peaceful until… G# You fall in love C#/G# G# Zing boom D# The sky up above A# D# Zing boom F7 Is caving in A#m-5 F7 Wow bam A#7 You’ve never been so nuts about a guy B7 You wanna laugh you wanna cry F7 A#7 You cross your heart and hope to die D# ‘Til it’s over and then Fm Gm Shhh, Shhh Cm-5 Fsus4 A#m-5 Fm It’s nice and quiet shhh, Shhh A#7 A# A#m-5 Fsus4 But soon again shhh, Shhh A#7 A# D# Starts another big riot G# You blow a fuse, C#/G# G# Zing boom D# The devil cuts loose, A# D# Zing boom F7 So what’s the use, B7 A#7 Wow bam D# Of falling in love Проигрыш: D# Dsus4+5 Cm A# }x2 D# Dsus4+5 It’s, oh, so quiet D# Gm Fm A#m-5 Fm It’s, oh, so still A#7 A# B7 You’re all alone A# A# D# And so peaceful until… G# You ring the bell, C#/G# G# Bim bam D# You shout and you yell, A# D# Hi ho ho F7 E7 F7 You broke the spell A#7 Gee, this is swell you almost have a fit B7 This guy is «gorge» and I got hit F7 A#7 There’s no mistake this is it D# Dsus4+5 ‘Til it’s over and then D# Gm Fm A#m-5 Fm It’s nice and quiet shhh, Shhh A#7 A# B7 A# But soon again shhh, Shhh A# D# Starts another big riot G# You blow a fuse C#/G# G# Zing boom D# The devil cuts loose A# D# Zing boom F7 So what’s the use B7 A#7 Wow bam D# C# D# Of falling in love G#+7 Fm The sky caves in B The devil cuts loose A#m7 C#/D# A#m7 You blow blow blow blow blow your fuse ahhh G#7 A#m7 F#7 A7 D#sus4 When you’ve fallen in love Ssshhhhhh…