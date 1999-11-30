Bob Marley - Jamming, аккорды

    Bm       E
We´re jamming
G          F#      
I wanna jam it with you,
       Bm       E
We´re jamming, jamming
G                   F#
And I hope you like jamming too
 
   Bm      E         Bm      E  
Ain´t no rules, ain´t no vow, we can do it anyhow
    G         F#
I and I will see you through,
    Bm     E        Bm       E
´Cos every day we pay the price with a little sacrifice
  G           F#
Jamming till the jam is through.
 
    Bm      E
We´re jamming
G          F#      
To think that jamming was a thing of the past,
    Bm       E
We´re jamming, jamming
G          F#      
And I hope this jam is gonna last
 
   Bm      E         Bm      E  
No bullet can stop us now, we neither beg nor will we bow
    G         F#
Neither can be bought or sold.
   Bm      E         Bm      E  
We all defend the right, JAH JAH children must unite
    G         F#
Your life is worth much more than gold.

    Bm       E
We´re jamming, jamming
G          F#      
We´re jamming in the name of the Lord
    Bm       E
We´re jamming, jamming
G          F#      
We´re jamming right straight from JAH
 
   Bm  E  Bm E  
Holy mount Zion
G         F#      
Holy mount Zion
   Bm      E     Bm   E  
JAH sitteth in Mount Zion
G          F#      
And rules all Creation

    Bm       E
Yeah, we´re jamming, jamming
G          F#      
I wanna jam it with you
    Bm       E
We´re jamming, jamming
G          F#      
I´m jammed, I hope you´re jamming too
 
   Bm      E         Bm      E  
Jam´s about my pride and truth I cannot hide
    G         F#
Too Keep you satisfied.
   Bm      E         Bm      E  
True love that now exist is the love I can´t resist
    G         F#
So jam by my side.
 
 
