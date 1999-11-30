Прокрутка

Bm E We´re jamming G F# I wanna jam it with you, Bm E We´re jamming, jamming G F# And I hope you like jamming too Bm E Bm E Ain´t no rules, ain´t no vow, we can do it anyhow G F# I and I will see you through, Bm E Bm E ´Cos every day we pay the price with a little sacrifice G F# Jamming till the jam is through. Bm E We´re jamming G F# To think that jamming was a thing of the past, Bm E We´re jamming, jamming G F# And I hope this jam is gonna last Bm E Bm E No bullet can stop us now, we neither beg nor will we bow G F# Neither can be bought or sold. Bm E Bm E We all defend the right, JAH JAH children must unite G F# Your life is worth much more than gold. Bm E We´re jamming, jamming G F# We´re jamming in the name of the Lord Bm E We´re jamming, jamming G F# We´re jamming right straight from JAH Bm E Bm E Holy mount Zion G F# Holy mount Zion Bm E Bm E JAH sitteth in Mount Zion G F# And rules all Creation Bm E Yeah, we´re jamming, jamming G F# I wanna jam it with you Bm E We´re jamming, jamming G F# I´m jammed, I hope you´re jamming too Bm E Bm E Jam´s about my pride and truth I cannot hide G F# Too Keep you satisfied. Bm E Bm E True love that now exist is the love I can´t resist G F# So jam by my side.