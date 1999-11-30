Bob Marley - Is This Love, аккорды

Прокрутка
Тональность
Шрифт
100
Intro: F#m | F#m | D | A 
       F#m | F#m | D 

        A C#m   | F#m    
	I wanna love you
	D           | A
	and treat you right.
	C#m   | F#m   F#m 
	I wanna love you
	      D           | A
	every day and every night.
        C#m      | F#m  F#m 
	We'll be together
	       D                 | A
	with a roof right over our heads.
	      C#m     | F#m   F#m 
	We'll share the shelter
	D          | A
	of my single bed.
	      C#m     | F#m   F#m 
	We'll share the same room,
	D             | A     
	Jah provide the bread.

	        C#m                       | C#m
	Is this love, is this love, is this love,
			    | Bm     Bm
	is this love that I'm feeling?
	        C#m			  | C#m
	Is this love, is this love, is this love,
			    | Bm   Bm 
	is this love that I'm feeling?

Bm C#m D | E 

	Dmaj7		  | Dmaj7        Bm C#m D | E
	I wanna know, wanna know, wanna know now.
	C#m		       | C#m		     
	I've got to know, got to know, got to know now.
	C#m | C#m           | Bm  Bm 
	I...  I'm willing and able,
	   C#m	    | C#m	   E   D
	so I throw my cards on your table.

        C# Bm    | F#m 
	I wanna love you
	      | D	      | A        C#m     | F#m
	I wanna love and treat, love and treat you right.
              | F#m      
	I wanna love you
	      D           | A
	every day and every night.
        C#m      | F#m  F#m 
	We'll be together
	       D                 | A
	with a roof right over our heads.
	      C#m     | F#m F#m 
	We'll share the shelter
	D          | A
	of my single bed.
	      C#m     | F#m    F#m 
	We'll share the same room,
	D             | A   
	Jah provide the bread.


        A       C#m     | F#m F#m
	We'll share the shelter
	D		
	of my single bed.
 
 
Свернуть Распечатать

Видео

Bob Marley популярные подборы аккордов

Название композицииMp3ВидеоПросмотров
No Woman No Cry
 133
Redemption Song
 120
Three Little Birds
 87
Sun Is Shining
 37
Jamming
 36
Посмотреть все подборы аккордов
Пользователь
Аккорды
Вопросы и ответы
Проект AmDm.ru работает с 7 апреля 2003 года