Intro: F#m | F#m | D | A F#m | F#m | D A C#m | F#m I wanna love you D | A and treat you right. C#m | F#m F#m I wanna love you D | A every day and every night. C#m | F#m F#m We'll be together D | A with a roof right over our heads. C#m | F#m F#m We'll share the shelter D | A of my single bed. C#m | F#m F#m We'll share the same room, D | A Jah provide the bread. C#m | C#m Is this love, is this love, is this love, | Bm Bm is this love that I'm feeling? C#m | C#m Is this love, is this love, is this love, | Bm Bm is this love that I'm feeling? Bm C#m D | E Dmaj7 | Dmaj7 Bm C#m D | E I wanna know, wanna know, wanna know now. C#m | C#m I've got to know, got to know, got to know now. C#m | C#m | Bm Bm I... I'm willing and able, C#m | C#m E D so I throw my cards on your table. C# Bm | F#m I wanna love you | D | A C#m | F#m I wanna love and treat, love and treat you right. | F#m I wanna love you D | A every day and every night. C#m | F#m F#m We'll be together D | A with a roof right over our heads. C#m | F#m F#m We'll share the shelter D | A of my single bed. C#m | F#m F#m We'll share the same room, D | A Jah provide the bread. A C#m | F#m F#m We'll share the shelter D of my single bed.