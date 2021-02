Прокрутка

Verses: G7 I feel good, I knew that i would C7 I feel good, i knew that would D7 So good C7 So good NС I got you G7 I feel nice, like sugar and spice C7 I feel nice, like sugar and spice D7 So nice, C7 so nice, NС I got you Chorus: G7 When I hold you in my arms, G7 I know that i cant do no wrong C7 And when I hold you in my arms, D7 my love wont do you no wrong Verses: G7 I feel good, I knew that i would C7 I feel good, i knew that would D7 So good C7 So good NС I got you Chorus: G7 When I hold you in my arms, G7 I know that i cant do no wrong C7 And when I hold you in my arms, D7 my love wont do you no wrong Verse: G7 I feel nice, like sugar and spice C7 I feel nice, like sugar and spice D7 So nice, C7 so nice, NС I got you G7 I feel good, I knew that i would C7 I feel good, i knew that would D7 So good C7 So good NС I got you