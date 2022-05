Прокрутка

Intro: A G A D }x2 A G A D Hello I Love You won't you tell me your name? A G A D Hello I love you let me jump in your game. A G A D Hello I love you won't you tell me your name? A G A D Hello I love you let me jump in your game. A G A G She's Walking down the street, A G A G Blind to every eye she meets. A G A G Do you think you'll be the guy, A G A G To make the queen of the angels sigh? A G A D Hello I Love you won't you tell me your name? A G A D Hello I love you let me jump in your game. A G A D Hello I love you won't you tell me your name? A G A D Hello I love you let me jump in your game. A G A G She holds her head so hi--gh. A G A G Like a statue in the sky--ie. A G A G Her arms are wicked and her legs are long. A G A G When she moves my brain screams out this song. Bb Ab Bb Ab She's walking down the street. Bb Ab Bb Ab Like a dog that begs for something sweet. Bb Ab Bb Ab Do you hope to make her see you fool? Bb Ab Bb Ab Do you hope to pluck this dusky jewel? Bb Ab Bb Ab Hello Bb Ab Bb Ab Hello Bb Ab Bb Ab Hello