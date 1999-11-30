Fastball - The Way, аккорды

Fastball - The Way 
Tabbed in Brazil by Eric Asquini.


F#m
They made up their minds
		  Bm
And they started packing
       C#7				     F#m
They left before the sun came up that thay
       F#7			   Bm
An exit to eternal summer slacking
F#m			   C#7
But where were they going without ever
	        F#m
Knowing the way?

F#m
They drank up the wine
		Bm
And they got to talking
C#7			 	      F#m
They now had more important things to say
F#7  				      Bm
When the car broke down they started walking
F#m			   C#7
Where were they going without even
	        F#m	E
Knowing the way?

		     A
Anyone can see the road that they walk on
         E
Is paved with gold
F#m
It's always summer
              C#7
They'll never get cold
              D
They'll never get hungry
              A	             E
They'll never get old and grey
		   A			E
You can see their shadows wandering off somewhere
         F#m
They won't make it home
	 C#7
But they really don't care
         D
They wanted the highway
              A	           E      C#7
They're happier there today

F#m
Their children woke up
		    Bm
And they couldn't find them
        C#7			   F#m
They left before the sun came up that day
        F#7				   Bm
They just drove off and left it all behind'em
F#m			  C#7
But where were they going without ever

	        F#m	E
Knowing the way?

REPETE CHORUS

SOLO1(F#m   Bm   F#m   C#7   F#m[54 44 54 52 50 62])

REPEAT CHORUS

SOLO2(REPEAT SOLO!)
 
 
Видео

