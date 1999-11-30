Прокрутка

Fastball - The Way Tabbed in Brazil by Eric Asquini. F#m They made up their minds Bm And they started packing C#7 F#m They left before the sun came up that thay F#7 Bm An exit to eternal summer slacking F#m C#7 But where were they going without ever F#m Knowing the way? F#m They drank up the wine Bm And they got to talking C#7 F#m They now had more important things to say F#7 Bm When the car broke down they started walking F#m C#7 Where were they going without even F#m E Knowing the way? A Anyone can see the road that they walk on E Is paved with gold F#m It's always summer C#7 They'll never get cold D They'll never get hungry A E They'll never get old and grey A E You can see their shadows wandering off somewhere F#m They won't make it home C#7 But they really don't care D They wanted the highway A E C#7 They're happier there today F#m Their children woke up Bm And they couldn't find them C#7 F#m They left before the sun came up that day F#7 Bm They just drove off and left it all behind'em F#m C#7 But where were they going without ever F#m E Knowing the way? REPETE CHORUS SOLO1(F#m Bm F#m C#7 F#m[54 44 54 52 50 62]) REPEAT CHORUS SOLO2(REPEAT SOLO!)