Intro: C G | Am F | C G Am | F C Em F C ooo-ooo ooo-ooo ooo-ooo ooo-ooo F E7 Am F ooo-ooo ooo-ooo ooo-ooo ooo-ooo C Em F C Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high F C G Am F And the dreams that you dream of once in a lullaby... C Em F C Oh somewhere over the rainbow, bluebirds fly F C G Am F And the dreams that you dream of, dreams really do come true... C Someday I'll wish upon a star G Am F Wake up where the clouds are far behind me C Where trouble melts like lemon drops G Am F High above the chimney tops that's where you'll find me C Em F C Oh somewhere over the rainbow, bluebirds fly F C G Am F And the dreams that you dare to, oh why, oh why can't I?... C Someday I'll wish upon a star G Am F Wake up where the clouds are far behind me C Where trouble melts like lemon drops G Am F High above the chimney tops that's where you'll find me C Em F C Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high F C G Am F And the dreams that you dream of once in a lullaby... C Em F C ooo-ooo ooo-ooo ooo-ooo ooo-ooo F E7 Am F ooo-ooo ooo-ooo ooo-a-eh-a-a-a-a-a-a