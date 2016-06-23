Israel Kamakawiwo'ole - Somewhere Over The Rainbow, аккорды

Intro: C G | Am F | C G  
       Am | F  
 
    C        Em       F        C
    ooo-ooo  ooo-ooo  ooo-ooo  ooo-ooo
    F        E7       Am       F
    ooo-ooo  ooo-ooo  ooo-ooo  ooo-ooo 
 
C         Em                F       C
Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high
F       C                        G            Am  F
And the dreams that you dream of once in a lullaby...
   C         Em                F         C
Oh somewhere over the rainbow, bluebirds fly
F       C                         G                   Am   F
And the dreams that you dream of, dreams really do come true...
 
    C
Someday I'll wish upon a star
G                                Am   F
Wake up where the clouds are far behind me
      C
Where trouble melts like lemon drops
G                                  Am           F
High above the chimney tops that's where you'll find me
 
   C         Em               F           C
Oh somewhere over the rainbow, bluebirds fly
F       C                           G               Am  F
And the dreams that you dare to, oh why, oh why can't I?...

    C
Someday I'll wish upon a star
G                                Am   F
Wake up where the clouds are far behind me
      C
Where trouble melts like lemon drops
G                                  Am           F
High above the chimney tops that's where you'll find me

C         Em                F       C
Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high
F       C                        G            Am  F
And the dreams that you dream of once in a lullaby...
 
C        Em       F        C
ooo-ooo  ooo-ooo  ooo-ooo  ooo-ooo
F        E7       Am      F
ooo-ooo  ooo-ooo  ooo-a-eh-a-a-a-a-a-a
 
 
