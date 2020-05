Прокрутка

Intro: G Em D D7 Em Verse 1: G Em D D6 I was dreaming of the past D7 Em Em#5 and my heart was beating fast. Em6 D Dsus4 D I began to lose control, Em Em7 C I began to lose control. Chorus: G Dm/F C Dsus4 I didn't mean to hurt you, G Dm/F Bb I'm sorry that I made you cry. G D Em Em7 I didn't mean to hurt you, C G I'm just a jealous guy. Verse 2: G Em D D6 I was feeling insecure, D7 Em Em#5 you might not love me anymore. Em6 D Dsus4 D I was shivering inside, Em Em7 C I was shivering inside. Chorus: G Dm/F C Dsus4 I didn't mean to hurt you, G Dm/F Bb I'm sorry that I made you cry. G D Em Em7 Oh, no I didn't mean to hurt you, C G I'm just a jealous guy. Verse 3 (Whistle/guitar bit): G Em C D D6 D7 Em Em6 D Em Em7 C --------------------------------------------------------------------- -----4--------------------------------------------------------------- -3-5---5-3-5-0--------0-3-0---0-------------------------------------- ---------------3----3-------3------------0-2-4-5-7-7----0-2-4-5-9-9 --------------------------------3------3---------------3------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------- Chorus: G Dm/F C Dsus4 I didn't mean to hurt you, G Dm/F Bb I'm sorry that I made you cry. G D Em Em7 Oh, no I didn't mean to hurt you, C G I'm just a jealous guy. Verse 4: G Em D D6 I was trying to catch your eyes, D7 Em Em#5 thought that you was trying to hide. Em6 D Dsus4 D I was swallowing my pain, Em Em7 C I was swallowing my pain. Chorus/Outro: G Dm/F C Dsus4 I didn't mean to hurt you, G Dm/F Bb I'm sorry that I made you cry. G D Em Em7 Oh, no I didn't mean to hurt you, C G I'm just a jealous guy, watch out, C G I'm just a jealous guy, look out, babe, C G I'm just a jealous guy.