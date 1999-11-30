John Lennon - Woman, аккорды

 Intro: 4/4 Ebsus4 Eb| Ab/Eb Eb }x2

    Eb  Fm7     Eb/G       Fm7
   Woman, I can hardly express
   Eb         Cm             Fm      Bbsus4 Bb
   my mixed emotions at my thoughtlessness.
    Ab   Fm7         Gm           Bbsus4 B
   After all, I'm forever in your debt.
        Eb   Fm7     Eb/G      Fm7
   And woman, I will try to express
   Eb        Cm           Fm    Bbsus4 B
   my inner feelings and thankfulness
   Ab          Fm7      Gm        Bbsus4 B
   for showing me the meaning of success.

   Chorus:
   Ebmaj9 Cm7  Fm7              Bb6
   Ooh, well, well Doo doo doo doo doo.

    Eb  Fm7           Eb/G   Fm7
   Woman, I know you understand
    Eb          Cm        Fm     Bbsus4 B
   the little children inside the man.
     Ab      Fm7        Gm           Bbsus4 B
   Please remember, my life is in your hands.
         Eb Fm7         Eb/G          Fm7
   And woman, hold me close to your heart.
    Eb       Cm            Fm      Bbsus4 B
   However distant, don't keep us apart.
   Ab    Fm7          Gm          Bbsus4 B
   After all, it is written in the stars.

   Chorus:
   Ebmaj9 Cm7  Fm7              Bb6
   Ooh, well, well Doo doo doo doo doo.

(Key change to E)

      E  F#m7     E/G#      F#m7
    Woman, please let me explain.
    E        C#m                F#m      Bsus4 B
    I never meant to cause you sorrow and pain.
    A          F#m7     G#m               Bsus4 B
    So let me tell you again and again and again.

       Emaj9 C#m7        F#m7             B6
     I love you, yeah, yeah, now and forever.

Комментарий автора:

     Chords names:             frets:          Fingerings:     
     Ebsus4                    x68896           x13341
     Eb                        x68886           x13331
     Ab/E                      x66544           x34211
     Fm7                       131111           131111
     Eb/G                      3x134x           2x134x
     Cm                        x57765           x13421
     Bbsus4                    x13341           x13341
     Bb                        x13331           x13331
     Ab                        466544           134211
     Gm                        355333           134111
     Ebmaj9                    xx1331           xx1341
     Bb6                       x13333           x13334   or x13333
     Cm7                       x57565           x13121
     E                         022100           023100
     F#m7                      242222           231111
     E/G#                      4x2400           2x1400
     C#m                       x68876           x13421
     F#m                       244222           234111
     Bsus4                     x24452           x23341
     B                         x24442           x23331
     A                         x02220           x01230  or  x01110
     B6                        x24444           x23334  or  x23333
 
 
