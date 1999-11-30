John Lennon - Woman, аккорды
Intro: 4/4 Ebsus4 Eb| Ab/Eb Eb }x2 Eb Fm7 Eb/G Fm7 Woman, I can hardly express Eb Cm Fm Bbsus4 Bb my mixed emotions at my thoughtlessness. Ab Fm7 Gm Bbsus4 B After all, I'm forever in your debt. Eb Fm7 Eb/G Fm7 And woman, I will try to express Eb Cm Fm Bbsus4 B my inner feelings and thankfulness Ab Fm7 Gm Bbsus4 B for showing me the meaning of success. Chorus: Ebmaj9 Cm7 Fm7 Bb6 Ooh, well, well Doo doo doo doo doo. Eb Fm7 Eb/G Fm7 Woman, I know you understand Eb Cm Fm Bbsus4 B the little children inside the man. Ab Fm7 Gm Bbsus4 B Please remember, my life is in your hands. Eb Fm7 Eb/G Fm7 And woman, hold me close to your heart. Eb Cm Fm Bbsus4 B However distant, don't keep us apart. Ab Fm7 Gm Bbsus4 B After all, it is written in the stars. Chorus: Ebmaj9 Cm7 Fm7 Bb6 Ooh, well, well Doo doo doo doo doo. (Key change to E) E F#m7 E/G# F#m7 Woman, please let me explain. E C#m F#m Bsus4 B I never meant to cause you sorrow and pain. A F#m7 G#m Bsus4 B So let me tell you again and again and again. Emaj9 C#m7 F#m7 B6 I love you, yeah, yeah, now and forever.
Chords names: frets: Fingerings: Ebsus4 x68896 x13341 Eb x68886 x13331 Ab/E x66544 x34211 Fm7 131111 131111 Eb/G 3x134x 2x134x Cm x57765 x13421 Bbsus4 x13341 x13341 Bb x13331 x13331 Ab 466544 134211 Gm 355333 134111 Ebmaj9 xx1331 xx1341 Bb6 x13333 x13334 or x13333 Cm7 x57565 x13121 E 022100 023100 F#m7 242222 231111 E/G# 4x2400 2x1400 C#m x68876 x13421 F#m 244222 234111 Bsus4 x24452 x23341 B x24442 x23331 A x02220 x01230 or x01110 B6 x24444 x23334 or x23333
