Intro: (carillon arranged for guitar ) G e:-------------------------|-------------------------|| B:-------------------------|-------------------------|| G:-------------0-----------|----------0--------------|| D:-------0--4-----4--2--0--|----0--2-----0-----------|| A:----2--------------------|-3-----------------------|| E:-3-----------------------|-------------------------|| G I don't want a lot for Christmas G/B there is just one thing I need C I don't care about the presents Cm underneath the Christmas tree G Bm C/E D I just want you for my own G Bm C/E D more than you could ever know C Make my wish come true... C D G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you G I don't want a lot for Christmas G/B there is just one thing I need C I don't care about the presents Cm underneath the Christmas tree G I don't need to hang my stocking G/B there upon the fireplace C Santa Claus won't make me happy Cm with a toy on Christmas day G Bm C/E D I just want you for my own G Bm C/E D more than you could ever know C Make my wish come true... C D G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, you, baby G I won't ask for much this Christmas G/B I won't even wish for snow C I'm just gonna keep on waiting Cm underneath the mistletoe G I won't even make a list and send it G/B to the North Pole for Saint Nick C I won't even stay awake to Cm hear those magic reindeer click G Bm C/E D 'Cause I just want you here tonight G Bm C/E D holding on to me so tight C What more can I do, baby C D G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, you B G All the lights are shining so brightly everywhere B G And the sound of children laughter fills the air Cm G Em and everyone is singing I hear those sleigh bells swinging C Santa won't you bring me the one I really need D won't you please bring my baby to me G Bm C/E D Oh I don't want a lot for Christmas G Bm C/E D this is all I'm asking for C I just want to see baby C D G Em C D standing right outside my door G Bm C/E D Oh I just want him for my own G Bm C/E D more than you could ever know C Make my wish come true, C D G Em C D all I want for Christmas is you... C D G Em C D all I want for Christmas is you...