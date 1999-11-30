Misc Christmas - All I Want For Christmas Is You, аккорды

Intro: (carillon arranged for guitar )
     G
e:-------------------------|-------------------------||
B:-------------------------|-------------------------||
G:-------------0-----------|----------0--------------||
D:-------0--4-----4--2--0--|----0--2-----0-----------||
A:----2--------------------|-3-----------------------||
E:-3-----------------------|-------------------------||

  G
  I don't want a lot for Christmas
  G/B
  there is just one thing I need
  C
  I don't care about the presents
  Cm
  underneath the Christmas tree

    G       Bm       C/E    D
    I just want you for my own
    G        Bm         C/E    D
    more than you could ever know
    C
    Make my wish come true...
    C                 D      G Em C D
    All I want for Christmas is you

  G
  I don't want a lot for Christmas
  G/B
  there is just one thing I need
  C
  I don't care about the presents
  Cm
  underneath the Christmas tree
  G
  I don't need to hang my stocking
  G/B
  there upon the fireplace
  C
  Santa Claus won't make me happy
  Cm
  with a toy on Christmas day

    G       Bm       C/E    D
    I just want you for my own
    G       Bm       C/E    D
    more than you could ever know
    C
    Make my wish come true...
    C                 D      G Em C D
    All I want for Christmas is you, you, baby

  G
  I won't ask for much this Christmas
  G/B
  I won't even wish for snow
  C
  I'm just gonna keep on waiting
  Cm
  underneath the mistletoe
  G
  I won't even make a list and send it
  G/B
  to the North Pole for Saint Nick
  C
  I won't even stay awake to
  Cm
  hear those magic reindeer click

    G       Bm       C/E    D
    'Cause I just want you here tonight
    G       Bm       C/E    D
    holding on to me so tight
    C
    What more can I do, baby
    C                 D      G Em C D
    All I want for Christmas is you, you

  B                          G
  All the lights are shining so brightly everywhere
  B                         G
  And the sound of children laughter fills the air
  Cm                     G              Em
  and everyone is singing  I hear those sleigh bells swinging
  C
  Santa won't you bring me the one I really need
            D
  won't you please bring my baby to me

    G       Bm       C/E    D
    Oh I don't want a lot for Christmas
    G       Bm       C/E    D
    this is all I'm asking for
    C
    I just want to see baby
    C                 D      G Em C D
    standing right outside my door

    G       Bm       C/E    D
    Oh I just want him for my own
    G       Bm       C/E    D
    more than you could ever know
    C
    Make my wish come true,
    C                 D      G Em C D
    all I want for Christmas is you...
    C                 D      G Em C D
    all I want for Christmas is you...
 
 
