Muse - New Born, аккорды

Tuning - (From thickest string) DADGBE

Intro: (clean with tremolo and chorus)
 Em
e-7-------7-------7-------7-------      ]
b---8---8---8---8---7---7---7---7-      ]
g-----9-------9-------8-------8---  x2  ]
d---------------------------------      ]
a---------------------------------      ]
D---------------------------------      ]
                                        ] 
e-7-------7-------8-------8-------      ]
b---8---8---8---8---8---8---8---8-      ]
g-----9-------9-------9-------9---      ]
d---------------------------------      ] x2
a---------------------------------      ]
D---------------------------------      ]
                                        ]
e-7-------7-------7-------7-------      ]
b---8---8---8---8---7---7---7---7-      ]
g-----7-------7-------8-------8---      ]
d---------------------------------      ]
a---------------------------------      ]
D---------------------------------      ]

Verse 1: (cont. sim.)
Em             B      Em            B
Link it to the world, link it to yourself
Em         C      G          B
Stretch it like a birth squeeze
    Em                B         Em           B
The love for what you hide, the bitterness inside
   Em      C        G     B
Is growing like the new born
            Em   B   Em B Em C G B
When you've seen seen too much
    Em    B   Em    B   Em   C    G   B  
Too young young soul-less is ev'rywhere    

Riff 1: (Heavy overdrive)
e-------------------------------------------
b-------------------------------------------
g-------------------------------------------
d-------------------------------------------
a-------------------------------------------
D-2-2-2-2-5-2-5-6-7-7-7-7-10-7-10-11-12-0-0-

e-----------------------------
b-----------------------------
g-----------------------------
d-----------------------------
a-----------------------------
D-12-12-0-3-4-5-5-5-0-9-9-9-7-

C * / Bbdim / Baugadd11 / B *

(Now repeat twice with distortion, then this link) 
e----------
b----------
g--9/////--
d--9/////--
a--7/////--
D|----------

Verse 2: (strum with light overdrive)
Em                B         Em               B
Hope less time to roam, the distance to your home 
Em     C      G    B
Fades away to nowhere
Em               B          Em                B
How much are you worth? You can't come down to earth
       Em       C           G     B
You're swelling up you're unstopable
             Em   B   Em B Em C G B
Cause you've seen seen too much
    Em    B   Em    B   Em   C    G   B  
Too young young soul-less is ev'rywhere 

Chorus 1: (Heavy overdrive)
Em *            A5        D     G5  D C **
Destroy the spineless, show me it's real
Bbdim *      Baugadd11 *     B *
Wasting our last chance to come away
Em *               A5      D           G   D  C **
Just break the silence, cause I'm drifting away
 Bbdim *   Baugadd11 * B *
Away from you Ohh yeah   

Solo: (I think Matt uses fast picking and whammy effects
       for this, but vibrato and fast wah-wah without fast
       picking sounds fine)

e-x-x-x-x--
b-x-x-x-x--
g-x-x-x-x--
d-x-x-x-x--
a-x-x-x-x--
D-x-x-x-x--

e-7~-----------------7~-------------------
b----8~--5~-/-8-/-5-----7~--4~-/-7-/-4----
g----------------------------------------- x2
d-----------------------------------------
a-----------------------------------------
D-----------------------------------------

e-7~----------8~------------7~------------------7~-
b---8~--5~-------8~--5~--------8~--5~---4~--7~-----
g---------5~-------------5~------------------------
d--------------------------------------------------
a--------------------------------------------------
D--------------------------------------------------

e-7~-----------------7~-------------------
b----8~--5~-/-8-/-5-----7~--4~-/-7-/-4----
g----------------------------------------- x2
d-----------------------------------------
a-----------------------------------------
D-----------------------------------------

e-7~--------7~-8~--------8~--7~--------------------
b---8~--5~--------8~--5~--------8~--5~----4b-b-b---
g--------------------------------------------------
d--------------------------------------------------
a--------------------------------------------------
D--------------------------------------------------

Verse 3:  (As verse 1, strum with light overdrive. 
           Guitar is actually tacet till half way through)

Em             B      Em            B
Link it to the world, link it to yourself
Em         C      G          B
Stretch it like a birth squeeze
    Em                B         Em           B
The love for what you hide, the bitterness inside
   Em      C        G     B
Is growing like the new born
            Em   B   Em B Em C G B
When you've seen seen too much
    Em    B   Em    B   Em   C    G   B  
Too young young soul-less is ev'rywhere    

Chorus 2: (As chorus 1)

Em *            A5        D     G5  D C **
Destroy the spineless, show me it's real
Bbdim *      Baugadd11 *     B *
Wasting our last chance to come away
Em *               A5      D           G   D  C **
Just break the silence, cause I'm drifting away
 Bbdim *   Baugadd11 * B *
Away from you Ohh yeah   

Outro: (Riff 1 x2, secondtime during chords bend 
        G string (haha) 2nd fret. On last chord
        you bend the neck away from body)

Riff 1: (Heavy overdrive)
e-------------------------------------------
b-------------------------------------------
g-------------------------------------------
d-------------------------------------------
a-------------------------------------------
D-2-2-2-2-5-2-5-6-7-7-7-7-10-7-10-11-12-0-0-

e-----------------------------
b-----------------------------
g-----------------------------
d-----------------------------
a-----------------------------
D-12-12-0-3-4-5-5-5-0-9-9-9-7-

C * / Bbdim / Baugadd11 / B *

(Now repeat twice with distortion, then this link) 
e----------
b----------
g--9/////--
d--9/////--
a--7/////--
D----------

Комментарий автора:

Chords used:
Em		x x x 9 8 7
B		x x x 8 7 7
C		x x x 9 8 8
G		x x x 7 8 7
C *		x 3 2 0 1 0
Bbdim		x 1 2 0 2 0
Baugadd11	x 2 2 0 0 2
B *		x 2 4 4 4 x
Em * 	2 2 2 0 0 0
A5		7 7 7 9 10 x
D		0 9 0 11 x x
G5		x 10 0 12 x x
C **	        x 7 10 9 8 x
Bbdim *		x 7 8 6 8 x
Baugadd11 *	x 2 5 4 5 x

b = bend   / = slide up/down	~ = trill
 
 
