Tuning - (From thickest string) DADGBE Intro: (clean with tremolo and chorus) Em e-7-------7-------7-------7------- ] b---8---8---8---8---7---7---7---7- ] g-----9-------9-------8-------8--- x2 ] d--------------------------------- ] a--------------------------------- ] D--------------------------------- ] ] e-7-------7-------8-------8------- ] b---8---8---8---8---8---8---8---8- ] g-----9-------9-------9-------9--- ] d--------------------------------- ] x2 a--------------------------------- ] D--------------------------------- ] ] e-7-------7-------7-------7------- ] b---8---8---8---8---7---7---7---7- ] g-----7-------7-------8-------8--- ] d--------------------------------- ] a--------------------------------- ] D--------------------------------- ] Verse 1: (cont. sim.) Em B Em B Link it to the world, link it to yourself Em C G B Stretch it like a birth squeeze Em B Em B The love for what you hide, the bitterness inside Em C G B Is growing like the new born Em B Em B Em C G B When you've seen seen too much Em B Em B Em C G B Too young young soul-less is ev'rywhere Riff 1: (Heavy overdrive) e------------------------------------------- b------------------------------------------- g------------------------------------------- d------------------------------------------- a------------------------------------------- D-2-2-2-2-5-2-5-6-7-7-7-7-10-7-10-11-12-0-0- e----------------------------- b----------------------------- g----------------------------- d----------------------------- a----------------------------- D-12-12-0-3-4-5-5-5-0-9-9-9-7- C * / Bbdim / Baugadd11 / B * (Now repeat twice with distortion, then this link) e---------- b---------- g--9/////-- d--9/////-- a--7/////-- D|---------- Verse 2: (strum with light overdrive) Em B Em B Hope less time to roam, the distance to your home Em C G B Fades away to nowhere Em B Em B How much are you worth? You can't come down to earth Em C G B You're swelling up you're unstopable Em B Em B Em C G B Cause you've seen seen too much Em B Em B Em C G B Too young young soul-less is ev'rywhere Chorus 1: (Heavy overdrive) Em * A5 D G5 D C ** Destroy the spineless, show me it's real Bbdim * Baugadd11 * B * Wasting our last chance to come away Em * A5 D G D C ** Just break the silence, cause I'm drifting away Bbdim * Baugadd11 * B * Away from you Ohh yeah Solo: (I think Matt uses fast picking and whammy effects for this, but vibrato and fast wah-wah without fast picking sounds fine) e-x-x-x-x-- b-x-x-x-x-- g-x-x-x-x-- d-x-x-x-x-- a-x-x-x-x-- D-x-x-x-x-- e-7~-----------------7~------------------- b----8~--5~-/-8-/-5-----7~--4~-/-7-/-4---- g----------------------------------------- x2 d----------------------------------------- a----------------------------------------- D----------------------------------------- e-7~----------8~------------7~------------------7~- b---8~--5~-------8~--5~--------8~--5~---4~--7~----- g---------5~-------------5~------------------------ d-------------------------------------------------- a-------------------------------------------------- D-------------------------------------------------- e-7~-----------------7~------------------- b----8~--5~-/-8-/-5-----7~--4~-/-7-/-4---- g----------------------------------------- x2 d----------------------------------------- a----------------------------------------- D----------------------------------------- e-7~--------7~-8~--------8~--7~-------------------- b---8~--5~--------8~--5~--------8~--5~----4b-b-b--- g-------------------------------------------------- d-------------------------------------------------- a-------------------------------------------------- D-------------------------------------------------- Verse 3: (As verse 1, strum with light overdrive. Guitar is actually tacet till half way through) Em B Em B Link it to the world, link it to yourself Em C G B Stretch it like a birth squeeze Em B Em B The love for what you hide, the bitterness inside Em C G B Is growing like the new born Em B Em B Em C G B When you've seen seen too much Em B Em B Em C G B Too young young soul-less is ev'rywhere Chorus 2: (As chorus 1) Em * A5 D G5 D C ** Destroy the spineless, show me it's real Bbdim * Baugadd11 * B * Wasting our last chance to come away Em * A5 D G D C ** Just break the silence, cause I'm drifting away Bbdim * Baugadd11 * B * Away from you Ohh yeah Outro: (Riff 1 x2, secondtime during chords bend G string (haha) 2nd fret. On last chord you bend the neck away from body) Riff 1: (Heavy overdrive) e------------------------------------------- b------------------------------------------- g------------------------------------------- d------------------------------------------- a------------------------------------------- D-2-2-2-2-5-2-5-6-7-7-7-7-10-7-10-11-12-0-0- e----------------------------- b----------------------------- g----------------------------- d----------------------------- a----------------------------- D-12-12-0-3-4-5-5-5-0-9-9-9-7- C * / Bbdim / Baugadd11 / B * (Now repeat twice with distortion, then this link) e---------- b---------- g--9/////-- d--9/////-- a--7/////-- D----------