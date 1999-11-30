Прокрутка

Intro: F Am F Am G Am Oh... life, it's bigger, Em it's bigger than you, Am and you are not me, Em The lengths that i will go to, Am the distance in your eyes, Em Dm G Oh no I've said to much, I set it up, Am That's me in the corner, Em that's me in the spotlight Am losing my religion, Em Trying to keep up with you, Am and I don't know if I can do it, Em Dm Oh no I've said too much, G I haven't said enough, F I thought that I heard you laughing, I thought Am that I heard you sing, Dm Am G I think I thought I saw you try, Am Em Every whisper, every waking hour Am I'm choosing my confessions, Em Trying to keep an eye on you, Am like a hurt, lost and blinded fool, fool Em Dm G Oh no I've said too much, I set it up Am Consider this, consider this, Em the hint of the century, Am consider this, the slip, Em that brought me to my knees, failed Am Em What if all these fantasies come flailing around Dm G And now I've said to much, F I thought that I heard you laughing, Am F I thought that I heard you sing, I think I thought Am I saw you try, F F That was just a dream, that was just a dream, Am Em That's me in the corner, that's me in the spotlight, Am Em Losing my religion trying to keep up with you, Am And I don't know if I can do it, Em Dm Oh no I said to much, G I haven't said enough F I thought that I heard you laughing, I thought Am that I heard you sing, F Am I think I thought I saw you try, F that was just a dream, Am to try cry why try, F Am G That was just a dream, just a dream, just a dream, Am dream. _________________________________________________ Intro: v ----10---12---10---------------------------- ------------------10---10----10--10---8--10- -----------------------10----10--10--10--10- -----------------------10----10--10--10--10- v ----12---10---12---10----------------------------- ------------------------10---10----10--10--10--10- ------------------------------9-----9---9---7---9- -----------------------------10----10--10--10--10- ----12---10---12---10-------------------------------------------------- ------------------------10----8-----8---8---8--------------10--8------- ------------------------------7-----7---7---7-----------7---------9--7- ------------------------------9-----9---9---9----9--10----------------- Oh, life... v -----12---12---12---12---12---12---12---10---12- -----10---10---10---10---10---10---10---10---10- ------9----9----9----9----9----9----9----9----9- -----10---10---10---10---10---10---10---10---10- v -----12---12---12---12---12---12---12---12---12- -----12---12---12---12---12---12---12---10---12- -----12---12---12---12---12---12---12---12---12- Repeat the above bars until: but now I've said too much... -----13---------------15- -----15---------------15- -----14---------------16- -----12---------------17- Then return to beginning. That neat little segue: -----12--12--12--10--10--10--10--10--8--8--8--5--5--5--5--5- Outro: x x x x --------12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12- --------12--10----------10---------------------- ----------------13--10------13--10--13--10wwwww-