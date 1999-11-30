R.E.M. - Losing My Religion, аккорды

Intro: F Am F Am
   
G     Am                
Oh... life, it's bigger, 
 Em                    
it's bigger than you, 
            Am
and you are not me, 
                        Em    
The lengths that i will go to, 
                      Am
the distance in your eyes,
Em                   Dm             G
Oh no I've said to much, I set it up,
                 Am    
That's me in the corner, 
                   Em        
that's me in the spotlight 
            Am
losing my religion,
          Em               
Trying to keep up with you, 
    Am
and I don't know if I can do it,
Em                    Dm 
Oh no I've said too much, 
                  G
I haven't said enough,
                            F                  
I thought that I heard you laughing, I thought 
                  Am
that I heard you sing,
Dm                          Am G
I think I thought I saw you try,
      Am                      Em
Every whisper, every waking hour 
                     Am
I'm choosing my confessions,
          Em                
Trying to keep an eye on you, 
           Am
like a hurt, lost and blinded fool, fool
Em                  Dm              G
Oh no I've said too much, I set it up
         Am                 
Consider this, consider this, 
  Em                    
the hint of the century, 
           Am       
consider this, the slip,
Em                                    
that brought me to my knees, failed 
Am                           Em
What if all these fantasies come flailing around
             Dm        G 
And now I've said to much, 
                             F
I thought that I heard you laughing,
                           Am    F                 
I thought that I heard you sing, I think I thought 
         Am 
I saw you try,
F                     F
That was just a dream, that was just a dream,
                 Am                       Em
That's me in the corner, that's me in the spotlight,
          Am                 Em
Losing my religion trying to keep up with you,
      Am                         
And I don't know if I can do it, 
Em              Dm    
Oh no I said to much,
               G  
I haven't said enough
                           F                   
I thought that I heard you laughing, I thought 
                  Am
that I heard you sing, 
F                        Am   
I think I thought I saw you try, 
F                    
that was just a dream,
    Am 
to try cry why try,
F                            Am            G     
That was just a dream, just a dream, just a dream,
    Am 
dream.
_________________________________________________
Intro:                                v
----10---12---10----------------------------
------------------10---10----10--10---8--10-
-----------------------10----10--10--10--10-
-----------------------10----10--10--10--10-

                                            v
----12---10---12---10-----------------------------
------------------------10---10----10--10--10--10-
------------------------------9-----9---9---7---9-
-----------------------------10----10--10--10--10-

----12---10---12---10--------------------------------------------------
------------------------10----8-----8---8---8--------------10--8-------
------------------------------7-----7---7---7-----------7---------9--7-
------------------------------9-----9---9---9----9--10-----------------

Oh, life...                              v
-----12---12---12---12---12---12---12---10---12-
-----10---10---10---10---10---10---10---10---10-
------9----9----9----9----9----9----9----9----9-
-----10---10---10---10---10---10---10---10---10-

                                         v
-----12---12---12---12---12---12---12---12---12-
-----12---12---12---12---12---12---12---10---12-
-----12---12---12---12---12---12---12---12---12-

Repeat the above bars until:

but now I've said too much...
-----13---------------15-
-----15---------------15-
-----14---------------16-
-----12---------------17-

Then return to beginning.

That neat little segue:
-----12--12--12--10--10--10--10--10--8--8--8--5--5--5--5--5-

Outro:   x           x                   x           x
--------12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12--12-

--------12--10----------10----------------------
----------------13--10------13--10--13--10wwwww-

Комментарий автора:

Legend:
    v  look here, it's not as repetitive as it looks
    x  play a bit louder (accent)
 
 
