Shocking Blue - Venus, аккорды

Intro: B7sus4 Bsus2

  Em           A        Em  A
А goddess on a mountain top
 Em            A        Em A
burning like a silver flame,
  Em         A         Em  A
Summit of beauty and love,
   Em             A   Em  (single notes: E E G A B B A G)
and Venus was her name.
      Am     D  Am       D         Em A Em A
She's got it, yeah baby, she's got it.
 C7             B7              Em      A Em A
I'm your Venus, I'm your fire at your desire.

  Em           A        Em  A
Her weapon's are her crystal eyes
  Em           A    Em A
making every man mad.
  Em           A        Em  A  
Black as the dark night she was,
  Em           A     Em A (single notes: E E G A B B A G)
got what no one else had.
      Am     D  Am       D         Em A Em A
She's got it, yeah baby, she's got it.
 C7             B7              Em      A Em A
I'm your Venus, I'm your fire at your desire.
 C7             B7              Em      A Em A
Well, I'm your Venus, I'm your fire at your desire.

B7sus4 Bsus2

  Em           A        Em  A
А goddess on a mountain top
 Em            A        Em A
burning like a silver flame,
  Em         A         Em  A
Summit of beauty and love,
   Em             A   Em  (single notes: E E G A B B A G)
and Venus was her name.
      Am     D  Am       D         Em A Em A
She's got it, yeah baby, she's got it.
 C7             B7              Em      A Em A
I'm your Venus, I'm your fire at your desire.

Комментарий автора:

The intro is a fast rythmic tremolo on B7sus4. I  play it with a bar on
the seventh fret:  797977  and afterwards slide the pointer finger
quickly on the E-string from 7 down to 0 to play the Em: 022000
 
 
