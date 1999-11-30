Прокрутка

Intro: B7sus4 Bsus2 Em A Em A А goddess on a mountain top Em A Em A burning like a silver flame, Em A Em A Summit of beauty and love, Em A Em (single notes: E E G A B B A G) and Venus was her name. Am D Am D Em A Em A She's got it, yeah baby, she's got it. C7 B7 Em A Em A I'm your Venus, I'm your fire at your desire. Em A Em A Her weapon's are her crystal eyes Em A Em A making every man mad. Em A Em A Black as the dark night she was, Em A Em A (single notes: E E G A B B A G) got what no one else had. Am D Am D Em A Em A She's got it, yeah baby, she's got it. C7 B7 Em A Em A I'm your Venus, I'm your fire at your desire. C7 B7 Em A Em A Well, I'm your Venus, I'm your fire at your desire. B7sus4 Bsus2 Em A Em A А goddess on a mountain top Em A Em A burning like a silver flame, Em A Em A Summit of beauty and love, Em A Em (single notes: E E G A B B A G) and Venus was her name. Am D Am D Em A Em A She's got it, yeah baby, she's got it. C7 B7 Em A Em A I'm your Venus, I'm your fire at your desire.