F         Am    Bb         Am
I see trees of green, red roses too
Gm7        F     A7         Dm
I see them bloom, for me and you,
 Db              Gm7/C    C7        F  F+ Bbmaj7 C7 
And I think to myself, What a  wonderful world.
F         Am    Bb         Am
I see skies of blue and clouds of white,
Gm7        F     A7         Dm
The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night,
 Db              Gm7/C    C7        F  F+ Bbmaj7 C7 
And I think to myself, what a wonderful world 

F Bb F 

 C7               F
The colors of the rainbow, so pretty in the sky
 C7          F
Are also on the faces of people goin' by
 Dm              C              Dm         C
I see friends shaking hands, saying, "How Do you do?"
Dm             F#dim7   Gm7  F#dim7  Gm7  C7
They're really saying, "I love you." I hear

F         Am    Bb         Am
Babies cry, I watch them grow
Gm7        F     A7         Dm
They'll learn much more than I'll ever know,
 Db              Gm7/C    C7        F  F+ Bbmaj7 C7 
And I think to myself what a wonderful world

F Am7 B5

D7    Gm7             Gm7/C   C7b9    F  Bb6 F
Yes I think to myself, what a wonderful world.

 D         F#m    G         F#m
I see trees of green, red roses too
Em7        D     F#7         Bm
I see them bloom, for me and you,
 Bb              Em7/A   A7        D  D+ Gmaj7 A7
And I think to myself, What a wonderful world.
 D         F#m      G         F#m
I see skies of blue and clouds of white,
Em7                D        F#7         Bm
The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night,
 Bb              Em7/A    A7        D G G D
And I think to myself, what a wonderful world

 A7               D
The colors of the rainbow, so pretty in the sky
 A7          D
Are also on the faces of people goin' by
 Bm              F#m             Bm         F#m
I see friends shaking hands, saying, "How Do you do?"
Em7            F#dim7   Em7 F#dim7 Em7
They're really saying, "I love you."
A7     D      F#m    G          F#m
I hear babies cry, I watch them grow
Em7                D    F#7            Bm
They'll learn much more than I'll ever know,
 Bb              Em7/A    A7        D F#m7b5 B7
And I think to myself what a wonderful world
 Em7             Em7/A   A7b9      D    G6  D
Yes I think to myself, what a wonderful world.

Комментарий автора:

D+:     [xx0332]
F#dim7: [xx1212]
F#m7b5: [xx2212]
A7b9:   [x02320]
G6:     [320000]
 
 
