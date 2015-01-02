Прокрутка

F Am Bb Am I see trees of green, red roses too Gm7 F A7 Dm I see them bloom, for me and you, Db Gm7/C C7 F F+ Bbmaj7 C7 And I think to myself, What a wonderful world. F Am Bb Am I see skies of blue and clouds of white, Gm7 F A7 Dm The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night, Db Gm7/C C7 F F+ Bbmaj7 C7 And I think to myself, what a wonderful world F Bb F C7 F The colors of the rainbow, so pretty in the sky C7 F Are also on the faces of people goin' by Dm C Dm C I see friends shaking hands, saying, "How Do you do?" Dm F#dim7 Gm7 F#dim7 Gm7 C7 They're really saying, "I love you." I hear F Am Bb Am Babies cry, I watch them grow Gm7 F A7 Dm They'll learn much more than I'll ever know, Db Gm7/C C7 F F+ Bbmaj7 C7 And I think to myself what a wonderful world F Am7 B5 D7 Gm7 Gm7/C C7b9 F Bb6 F Yes I think to myself, what a wonderful world. ________________________ D F#m G F#m I see trees of green, red roses too Em7 D F#7 Bm I see them bloom, for me and you, Bb Em7/A A7 D D+ Gmaj7 A7 And I think to myself, What a wonderful world. D F#m G F#m I see skies of blue and clouds of white, Em7 D F#7 Bm The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night, Bb Em7/A A7 D G G D And I think to myself, what a wonderful world A7 D The colors of the rainbow, so pretty in the sky A7 D Are also on the faces of people goin' by Bm F#m Bm F#m I see friends shaking hands, saying, "How Do you do?" Em7 F#dim7 Em7 F#dim7 Em7 They're really saying, "I love you." A7 D F#m G F#m I hear babies cry, I watch them grow Em7 D F#7 Bm They'll learn much more than I'll ever know, Bb Em7/A A7 D F#m7b5 B7 And I think to myself what a wonderful world Em7 Em7/A A7b9 D G6 D Yes I think to myself, what a wonderful world.