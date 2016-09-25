Прокрутка

G6 A7 G6 A7 Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? D7 Am7 D7 G Am7 G Caught in a land-slide; no es-cape from re -ality. Em G7 C C/B Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see. Am D7 I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy, because I'm; Ab G F# G Easy come, easy go, Ab G F# G Little high, little low. C G Any way the wind blows, Bbdim D7 G doesn't really matter to me...to me. Verse 1: G Em Mama, just killed a man, Am Put a gun against his head, Am7 D pulled my trigger, now he's dead. G Em Mama, life had just begun. Am7 Ab+ C D Dm But now I've gone and thrown it all a-way. C G/B Am Dm Mama, oo -ooh, didn't mean to make you cry. G G7 C If I'm not back a-gain, this time to-morrow; C/B Am Dm C Carry on, carry on...as if nothing really matters. Interlude: C F C Cdim Dm7 G Verse 2: G Em Too late; my time has come, Am Am7 D Sent shivers down my spine, body's achin' all the time. G Em Goodbye everybody; I've got to go. Am7 Ab+ C D Dm Gotta leave you all be-hind and face the truth. C G/B Am Dm Fdim Mama, oo -ooh, I don't want to die. G G7 C I sometimes wish I'd never been born at all. Guitar Solo: C G/B Am Dm Fdim G G7 C Em Am D Bb Gm F# *Tempo Change* Bridge 1: B F# F#dim F# B F# F#dim I see a little silho-uetto of a man. B F# B F# F#dim B F# Scar-mouch, Scar-mouch, will you Do the Fan-dan-go? Bb F A C#7 F# (n.c.) Thunder bolts and lightening; very, very frightening me. (n.c.) Galileo, (Galileo), Galileo, (Galileo Figaro). (n.c.) Mangnifico-oh-oh-oh.... Ab G F# G Ab G F# G I'm just a poor boy, no-body loves me. F C Cdim C F C Cdim C (He's just a poor boy, from a poor family, F C D7 G Spare him his life from this monstrosi-ty). Break: F C Adim Dm7 Ab G F# G Ab G Gdim Easy come, easy go, will you let me go? Bridge 2: G C G Bis-mil-lah! Gsus4 G Gsus4 G (No! We will not let you go!) C (Let him go!) G C G Bis-mil-lah! Gsus4 G Gsus4 G (No! We will not let you go!) C (Let him go!) G C G Bis-mil-lah! Gsus4 G Gsus4 G (No! We will not let you go!) C (Let him go!) Gsus4 G Gsus4 G (Will not let you go), let me go! Gsus4 G Gsus4 G (Will not let you go), let me go! Gsus4 G Gsus4 G (Will not let you go), (n.c.) Let me go-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh. Eb7 Aaah... Abm F# B Bb Eb G C No no no no, no no no. (n.c.) C F C G Oh mama-mia, mama-mia, mama-mia let me go! C F B7 Em G Be-elze-bub, has a Devil put a-side for me, for me, for me... Guitar Solo: C D7 Chorus 1: G7 C G C G Bb So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye? G7 C G C F So you think you can love me and leave me to die? Dm G Dm G Oh, baby, can't Do this to me, baby. Dm7 G Dm7 G C Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here. Guitar Solo: C G7 C Interlude: (Slower Tempo) G Am E Am E7 Am G7 C B Em F C Coda: Am Em Am Em Nothing really matters, anyone can see. Am Fm F C F C Nothing really matters, nothing really matters, to me. Interlude: Cdim G Bbmaj7 A Gdim A D Outro: G D Adim A7 D Any way the wind blows.