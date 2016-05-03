Прокрутка

Am E C Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know Dm E That something wasn't right here Am E C Oh baby, baby, I shouldn't have let you go Dm E And now you're out of sight, yeah Am E Show me how you want it to be C Dm E Tell me baby 'cause I need to know now, oh because Chorus: Am E My loneliness is killing me (and I) C Dm E I must confess I still believe (still believe) Am E When I'm not with you I lose my mind C Give me a sign Dm E Hit me baby one more time Am Oh baby, baby E C The reason I breathe is you Dm E Boy you got me blinded Am Oh pretty baby E C There's nothing that I wouldn't do Dm E It's not the way I planned it Am E Show me how you want it to be C Dm E Tell me baby 'cause I need to know now, oh because Chorus: Am E My loneliness is killing me (and I) C Dm E I must confess I still believe (still believe) Am E When I'm not with you I lose my mind C Give me a sign Dm E Hit me baby one more time Am E C Dm E Oh baby, baby how was I supposed to know F G Dm F G Oh pretty baby, I shouldn't have let you go Am E C I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now Dm E F Don't you know I still believe G That you will be here F And give me a sign Dm E Hit me baby one more time Chorus