  Am                 E                 C
 Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know 
      Dm               E
 That something wasn't right here 
 Am               E                      C
 Oh baby, baby, I shouldn't have let you go 
      Dm               E
 And now you're out of sight, yeah 
 Am              E
 Show me how you want it to be 
         C                     Dm        E
 Tell me baby 'cause I need to know now, oh because 
 
Chorus:
 Am               E
 My loneliness is killing me (and I) 
 C                Dm            E
 I must confess I still believe (still believe) 
 Am                           E
 When I'm not with you I lose my mind 
           C
 Give me a sign 
 Dm          E
 Hit me baby one more time 
 
 Am
 Oh baby, baby 
     E                   C
 The reason I breathe is you 
 Dm             E
 Boy you got me blinded 
 
 Am
 Oh pretty baby 
         E                       C
 There's nothing that I wouldn't do 
      Dm            E
 It's not the way I planned it 
 Am              E
 Show me how you want it to be 
         C                     Dm        E
 Tell me baby 'cause I need to know now, oh because 
 
Chorus:
 Am               E
 My loneliness is killing me (and I) 
 C                Dm            E
 I must confess I still believe (still believe) 
 Am                           E
 When I'm not with you I lose my mind 
           C
 Give me a sign 
 Dm          E
 Hit me baby one more time 
 
  Am                E                 C  Dm E
 Oh baby, baby how was I supposed to know 
  F                 G                    Dm F G
 Oh pretty baby, I shouldn't have let you go 
           Am                  E                  C
 I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now 
            Dm    E         F
 Don't you know I still believe 
                 G
 That you will be here 
               F
 And give me a sign 
  Dm          E
 Hit me baby one more time 
 
Chorus
 
 
