Прокрутка

Am E Am I think I did it again Am F I made you believe were more E E( вниз-вверх дважды) than just friends (Oh baby) Am E Am It might seem like a crush Am F E But it doesnt mean that Im serious вход в припев: E F E cause to lose all my senses E F G That is just so typically me G( вниз-вверх дважды) Oh baby, baby Припев: Am E Am Oops,I did it again G C I played with your heart, G F got lost in the game E Oh baby, baby Am E Am Oops! You think Im in love G C That Im sent from above E (отрывистыми ударами, потом вниз-вверх) Im not that innocent Am E Am You see my problem is this Am F Im dreaming away E E Am Wishing that heroes, they truly exist Am G Am I cry, watching the days Am F E Cant you see Im a fool in so many ways вход в припев: E F E cause to lose all my senses E F G That is just so typically me G Oh baby, baby припев: Am E Am Oops, I did it again G C I played with your heart, G F got lost in the game E Oh baby, baby Am E Am Oops! You think Im in love G C That Im sent from above E (отрывистыми ударами) Im not that innocent болтовня: на паузе: Britney, before you go, theres something I want you to have Oh, its beautiful, but wait a minute, isnt this...? F Yeah, yes it is F G But I thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean in the end Am Well baby, I went down and gotit for you Oh,you should"nt have Еще раз припев: Am E Am Oops,I did it again G C I played with your heart, G F got lost in the game E Oh baby, baby Am E Am Oops! You think Im in love G C That Im sent from above E (отрывистыми ударами) Im not that innocent