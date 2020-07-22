Britney Spears - Oops, I Did It Again, аккорды

Am     E        Am
I think I did it again
 Am        F                  
I made you believe were more 
      E           E( вниз-вверх дважды)
than just friends (Oh baby)
 Am       E           Am
It might seem like a crush
  Am        F              E
But it doesnt mean that Im serious

вход в припев:
E    F              E
cause to lose all my senses
E    F               G
That is just so typically me
G( вниз-вверх дважды)
Oh baby, baby

Припев:
 Am    E      Am
Oops,I did it again
     G            C 
I played with your heart, 
G              F
got lost in the game
   E
Oh baby, baby
 Am        E          Am
Oops! You think Im in love
        G          C
That Im sent from above
    E (отрывистыми ударами, потом вниз-вверх)
Im not that innocent


 Am      E           Am
You see my problem is this
  Am        F 
Im dreaming away
E                 E             Am
Wishing that heroes, they truly exist
 Am        G           Am
I cry, watching the days
Am          F              E
Cant you see Im a fool in so many ways

вход в припев:

E       F            E
cause to lose all my senses
E          F               G
That is just so typically me
G
Oh baby, baby

припев:
 Am     E      Am
Oops, I did it again
     G            C 
I played with your heart, 
G              F
got lost in the game
   E
Oh baby, baby
 Am        E          Am
Oops! You think Im in love
        G          C
That Im sent from above
    E (отрывистыми ударами)
Im not that innocent

болтовня:
на паузе:
Britney, before you go, theres something I want you to have

Oh, its beautiful, but wait a minute, isnt this...?
                 F
Yeah, yes it is

  F                                              G
But I thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean in the end
 Am 
Well baby, I went down and gotit for you
Oh,you should"nt have

Еще раз припев:
 Am    E      Am
Oops,I did it again
     G            C 
I played with your heart, 
G              F
got lost in the game
   E
Oh baby, baby
 Am        E          Am
Oops! You think Im in love
        G          C
That Im sent from above
    E (отрывистыми ударами)
Im not that innocent

Комментарий автора:

Бой в куплете чем-то похож на Ляписа "Ау", только аккорды быстрее переставлять:)
 
 
Видео

